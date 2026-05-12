What's Going On With SanDisk Stock Tuesday?

The selloff came during a broader risk-off session, with the Nasdaq Composite sliding 1.75% and the S&P 500 falling 0.88%, as traders rotated out of heavily overbought momentum stocks after SanDisk's explosive multi-month surge.

Despite strong fundamentals tied to AI-driven storage demand, SanDisk's stock price has raced far beyond Wall Street's average price forecast, widening what some traders view as a growing valuation disconnect.

What's Driving The Selloff?

With the broader market sliding, SNDK's drop reads like a momentum unwind: the stock has been stretched far above its key moving averages, and Tuesday's selling is pressuring that "too-far, too-fast" setup. The backdrop is also choppy under the surface, with market breadth showing more sectors declining than advancing (advance/decline ratio: 0.8).

Small caps are taking the brunt of the selling (Russell 2000 down 2.39%), which often tightens risk appetite for high-beta names. Even with a few defensive areas holding up—Healthcare up 1.89% and Consumer Staples up 1.49%—the index-level pressure is still dominating.

SanDisk Technical Analysis

The longer-term trend is still pointed up: SNDK is trading 25.4% above its 20-day SMA ($1116.84) and 255.3% above its 200-day SMA ($394.35), and the 20-day SMA remains above the 50-day SMA (a bullish alignment). That said, when a stock is this extended, sharp down days can show up quickly as traders lock in gains.

Momentum is the key tension right now, and RSI is the cleanest lens: the RSI at 78.44 signals the stock is in overbought territory, meaning the recent rally has become stretched and more vulnerable to pullbacks. That overbought condition first appeared in May, and the stock also logged a 52-week high in May—often a zone where price can chop as buyers and sellers fight over "new high" levels.

From a structure standpoint, the stock's most recent swing low was in March and the most recent swing high was in April, which frames the current move as a retracement inside a still-bullish bigger picture. The next big reference point on the upside is the 52-week high at $1600.00, while the 20-day area is the first "trend support" traders often watch during fast pullbacks.

Key Resistance : $1600.00 — aligns with the 52-week high reached in May, a natural overhead supply zone

: $1600.00 — aligns with the 52-week high reached in May, a natural overhead supply zone Key Support: $1116.84 — near the 20-day SMA, a common first support area in strong uptrends

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $1023.83. Recent analyst moves include:

Bernstein : Outperform (Raises forecast to $1700.00) (May 4)

: Outperform (Raises forecast to $1700.00) (May 4) Citigroup : Buy (Raises forecast to $1300.00) (May 1)

: Buy (Raises forecast to $1300.00) (May 1) RBC Capital: Sector Perform (Raises forecast to $1000.00) (May 1)

SNDK Stock Price Activity: SanDisk shares were down 9.45% at $1,401.33 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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