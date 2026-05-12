The United States Of Intel: Salute To Trump's Nearly $42 Billion Stock Profit

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The U.S. government took a 9.9% passive stake in Intel last year, buying 433.3 million shares at $20.47 each through an $8.9 billion investment tied to CHIPS Act and Secure Enclave funding. At Intel’s current price of $117, the U.S. government’s 433.3 million shares are worth roughly $50.7 billion, representing an unrealized gain of about $41.8 billion, nearly a 5x return on the original $8.9 billion investment.

That turned Uncle Sam into one of Intel's most unusual shareholders: not an activist, not a hedge fund, not a sovereign wealth fund, but the United States itself.

INTC Victory Lap

Now the trade looks a lot less like a bailout and a lot more like a victory lap. Intel shares have surged in 2026, with the stock was up 219% this year as of Tuesday.

President Donald Trump has leaned into the rally, saying the U.S. made more than $30 billion on Intel stock in 90 days, according to Fox Business.

The chart below shows INTC stock performance in 2026 year-to-date:

But, the story is bigger than one chart.

Intel has spent years trying to reclaim relevance in semiconductors, chasing foundry credibility, domestic manufacturing scale and AI-era demand after losing ground to faster-moving rivals.

The government stake adds a powerful narrative layer: if chips are the new oil, Intel is being positioned as a national asset.

However, execution risk still remains. Foundries are expensive, competition is brutal and government support cannot manufacture margins by itself.

But markets trade on belief before they trade on proof, and Intel has something it lacked for years: momentum, political backing and a reason for bulls to keep saluting.

The "United States of Intel" trade may be unconventional, but Wall Street understands the language.

When a beaten-down legacy tech name gets a federal backstop, a national security halo and a surging stock price, traders do not ask for a flag. They buy the breakout.

INTC Price Action: Intel shares were down 9.45% at $117.21 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

This image was generated using artificial intelligence via Gemini.