What's Going On With Tesla Stock Tuesday?

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares dropped approximately 4% Tuesday morning. The decline follows a broader market sell-off triggered by April's Consumer Price Index (CPI) report.

The Nasdaq is down 1.26% while the S&P 500 has shed 0.72%.

Inflation Tops Forecasts

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday that headline inflation climbed to 3.8% year-over-year in April. This topped economist expectations of 3.7%.

The outcome marks the hottest reading since May 2023. Monthly prices rose 0.6%, matching the consensus.

Traders now price a 70% probability of a Fed rate hike by April 2027.

Energy Shocks Weigh On Sentiment

Geopolitical tensions added pressure to the tape. An energy shock from the Strait of Hormuz blockade impacted the CPI basket. The energy index rose 3.8% in April alone.

Critical Levels To Watch for TSLA Stock

Tesla is still trading above all its key moving averages, including the 20-day SMA ($391.39), 50-day SMA ($384.04), 100-day SMA ($410.09), and 200-day SMA ($405.08), which keeps the longer-term trend constructive even on a red day.

The stock is also 9.4% above its 20-day SMA and 11.5% above its 50-day SMA, a setup that often invites profit-taking when the market turns defensive.

Momentum is the bigger story: RSI is 74.34, which is overbought and suggests the move has gotten stretched to the upside in the near term.

In plain English, RSI helps gauge whether buyers have pushed price too far too fast, and readings above 70 often coincide with choppier pullbacks or sideways digestion.

The moving-average picture is mixed under the hood: the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (bullish), but the 50-day SMA remains below the 200-day SMA after the death cross in April.

That combination can keep rallies tradable while also making the stock more sensitive to sharp pullbacks when sentiment shifts.

Key levels traders are likely to watch next:

Key Resistance : $436.50 — a nearby pivot area where rebounds can stall after a sharp down session

: $436.50 — a nearby pivot area where rebounds can stall after a sharp down session Key Support: $364.00 — a prior buyer-defense zone that stands out as the next major downside reference if the pullback deepens

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $431.55. Recent analyst moves include:

UBS : Neutral (Raises forecast to $364.00) (April 23)

: Neutral (Raises forecast to $364.00) (April 23) Canaccord Genuity : Buy (Raises forecast to $450.00) (April 23)

: Buy (Raises forecast to $450.00) (April 23) RBC Capital: Outperform (Lowers forecast to $475.00) (April 23)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because TSLA carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla shares were down 3.96% at $427.40 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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