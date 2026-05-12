Why Is Broadcom Stock Falling On Tuesday?

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) shares traded lower on Tuesday morning. The stock dropped approximately 1.5% in early trading as the decline follows a broader market retreat and a rally on Monday.

Nasdaq futures fell 0.92%, while S&P 500 futures shed 0.45%.

Market Volatility Dampens AI Momentum

This record-breaking private credit deal would support custom AI chip development.

Microsoft Commitment Remains Key

Broadcom’s partnership with OpenAI remains a focal point, with The Information reporting an $18 billion financing hurdle last week.

Broadcom reportedly wants Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) to commit to purchasing 40% of the initial chip production. Broadcom views this commitment as critical to its confidence in repayment.

Goldman Sachs Maintains Bullish Stance

Despite the Tuesday pullback, analysts see long-term tailwinds. Goldman Sachs analyst James Schneider reiterated a Buy rating Sunday.

He maintained a $480 price forecast. Schneider noted that “agentic AI” will sharply increase global token consumption.

AVGO Price Action: Broadcom shares were down 1.73% at $421.00 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $437.68, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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