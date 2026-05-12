IonQ Stock Consolidates After 15% Jump On Raised 2026 Guidance

IonQ stock is taking a breather. What’s ahead for IONQ stock?

What Catalyzed IonQ’s Recent Stock Surge?

IonQ's Monday move was decisive, shares rose 15%, as investors also weighed remaining performance obligations of $470 million (up 554% YoY) alongside the wider adjusted EBITDA loss of $96.8 million. The stock's ability to stay green Tuesday is being treated as follow-through on that repricing of growth expectations.

IonQ's quarter also beat on key line items, with revenue of $64.67 million topping the $49.73 million estimate and an adjusted loss of 34 cents per share coming in slightly better than the 35-cent loss expected. Management also guided for second-quarter revenue of $65 million to $68 million, above estimates of $54.85 million.

IonQ Stock: Critical Levels To Watch

IonQ is extended above its trend gauges, trading 21.5% above its 20-day SMA ($45.93) and 19.5% above its 200-day SMA ($46.70), which keeps the longer-term uptrend intact but also raises the odds of pullbacks. The stock is also 48.6% above its 50-day SMA ($37.54), a sign the recent run has been steep.

RSI is the cleaner momentum read right now: at 71.11, it's in overbought territory, which typically means the move is getting stretched and can cool via consolidation or a dip even if the bigger trend stays up. As a secondary check, MACD is above its signal line, which points to momentum still leaning bullish rather than rolling over.

Key Support: $52.50 — a nearby pivot area where buyers previously stepped in, and a level that sits below current price but close enough to matter on a normal pullback

IonQ Stock Price Action Update

IONQ Stock Price Activity: IonQ shares were down 1.32% at $56.14 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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