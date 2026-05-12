Celsius Stock Is Tumbling Tuesday: What's Driving The Action?

Celsius Holdings stock is taking a hit today. What’s behind CELH decline?

CELH Stock Dips On Margin Pressures

Celsius' mix debate is getting sharper because Alani Nu posted record first-quarter 2026 sales of about $368.1 million, while Rockstar Energy added roughly $66.6 million, growth that helps scale revenue but can dilute margins in the near term. Management also pegged its U.S. energy drink position at an approximate 20.9% dollar share in the first-quarter, raising the bar for how much incremental distribution can translate into profitable share gains.

Celsius' margin sensitivity is also why bulls and bears are splitting on valuation even with supportive ratings, after Morgan Stanley kept Overweight but cut its target to $55 while JP Morgan reiterated Overweight and lifted its target to $70.

Celsius Holdings Technical Analysis: Key Levels To Watch

Today's drop is happening in a broad sell-off (S&P 500 down 0.51%, Nasdaq down 0.97%), but CELH is also underperforming because the chart is still firmly bearish: the stock is trading 12.4% below its 20-day SMA ($33.55) and 39% below its 200-day SMA ($48.22). The longer-term damage is reinforced by the death cross that formed in March (the 50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA), which often keeps rallies capped.

For momentum, MACD is the more useful lens right now because it speaks to whether the downtrend is losing force: MACD is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which points to easing downside pressure even though price hasn't reclaimed key moving averages. In plain English, when MACD is above its signal line, it often means sellers are losing control—but bulls still need follow-through to turn that into a trend change.

Key Resistance : $33.70 — aligns with the 20-day SMA, a common "first sell zone" in downtrends

: $33.70 — aligns with the 20-day SMA, a common "first sell zone" in downtrends Key Support: $31.80 — near the prior 52-week low zone, a level traders often watch for a bounce-or-break reaction

Celsius Holdings Benzinga Edge Rankings Explained

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Celsius Holdings,, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Celsius Holdings,’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a weak, momentum-challenged setup where valuation is still demanding and the stock needs technical repair before sentiment can sustainably improve. If MACD's improving tone turns into price reclaiming the 20-day area, the risk/reward can start to shift—but until then, the trend remains vulnerable.

Celsius Shares Fall Tuesday Morning

CELH Stock Price Activity: Celsius Holdings shares were down 3.66% at $29.52 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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