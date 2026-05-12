Roblox Stock Climbs Despite Guidance Reset: What To Know

Roblox stock is surging to new heights today. What’s behind RBLX gains?

What Is Driving Roblox’s Stock Movement?

The latest bounce comes as investors revisit the post-earnings guidance reset, after Roblox cut FY2026 adjusted revenue guidance to a $7.33 billion–$7.6 billion range from $8.28 billion–$8.55 billion, while reporting improving usage metrics.

Roblox also guided for second-quarter adjusted revenue of $1.55 billion–$1.61 billion versus a $1.83 billion Street consensus, keeping "outlook risk" front-and-center even as usage trends improved in the quarter.

In the same quarterly update, Roblox posted a loss of 35 cents on $1.73 billion in revenue, with daily active users up 35% to 132 million, helping keep the debate centered on whether the selloff was more about forward expectations than current platform demand.

Roblox posted bookings up 43% year-over-year to $1.7 billion and average monthly unique payers up 52% to 31 million, reinforcing the bull case that monetization is still scaling even after the guide-down. CEO David Baszucki called it "another strong quarter of growth."

Critical Levels To Watch for RBLX Stock

The bigger-picture chart is still in repair mode: the stock is trading 20.2% below its 20-day SMA, 24.6% below its 50-day SMA, 34.8% below its 100-day SMA, and 53.9% below its 200-day SMA. With the 20-day SMA below the 50-day SMA and the death cross that formed in December 2025, rallies tend to be treated as counter-trend until price can reclaim those trend lines.

Momentum is the more actionable part right now, with RSI at 26.87, which is oversold and signals the selling has become stretched. RSI is a simple gauge of how extended the move is, and readings below 30 often line up with conditions where downside pressure can cool if sellers back off.

Key Resistance : $60.00 — a round-number level that lines up with the broader 50-day zone where rebounds often stall in downtrends

: $60.00 — a round-number level that lines up with the broader 50-day zone where rebounds often stall in downtrends Key Support: $42.00 — near the recent low area and close to the bottom of the current 52-week range

How Roblox Operates Its Gaming Platform

Roblox operates a free-to-play online video game platform with nearly 150 million daily active users, built around a creator ecosystem and a virtual economy that runs on the Robux currency. The platform hosts millions of games made by creators ranging from kids to professional studios, and Roblox provides the tools and distribution that let those experiences reach users.

Creators earn money when users make optional in-game purchases and through real-world advertising, and Roblox takes a cut of those transactions. That's why guidance changes can hit the stock hard: expectations for revenue and bookings are tightly tied to engagement, payer growth and how much users spend inside the ecosystem.

Analysts Lower Roblox Stock Price Targets

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $79.74. Recent analyst moves include:

Piper Sandler : Downgraded to Neutral (Lowers Target to $50.00) (May 5)

: Downgraded to Neutral (Lowers Target to $50.00) (May 5) Goldman Sachs : Buy (Lowers Target to $65.00) (May 4)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $65.00) (May 4) Citigroup: Buy (Lowers Target to $70.00) (May 4)

Roblox Stock Price Activity on Tuesday

RBLX Stock Price Activity: Roblox shares were trading 4.65% higher at $43.23 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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