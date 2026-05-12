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Stock Market Chart Showing Falling Equity Prices
May 12, 2026 9:55 AM 1 min read

Microvast Stock Dives On Q1 Miss, Going Concern Warning

What Caused Microvast’s Earnings-Driven Selloff?

Microvast reported a first-quarter loss of 4 cents per share, missing expectations for 1 cent, and issued a going-concern warning in an SEC filing tied to the revenue drop, operating losses, and capital repatriation constraints from China. Revenue was $60.6 million versus a $99.02 million estimate (a 38.8% miss) and down from $116.5 million in the prior-year period.

Microvast also pointed to OEM platform ramp-up delays and a demand shift toward lower-cost products in India, while CEO Yang Wu highlighted a 31.6% gross margin despite delivery timing and APAC headwinds, adding another layer to how traders frame the liquidity warning.

MVST Shares Slide Tuesday Morning

MVST Stock Price Activity: Microvast Holdings shares were down 29.21% at $1.43 Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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