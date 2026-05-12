What's Going On With AMD Stock Tuesday?

Profit-Taking Hits AMD After Record Rally

The stock traded at $448.59, down 2.22% in early trading, after reaching an all-time high of $469.21 on May 11. Despite the pullback, AMD remains up more than 110% year to date.

AMD's sharp rally has been driven by strong investor enthusiasm around artificial intelligence infrastructure spending and the company's blockbuster first-quarter earnings beat.

Stock Sees Near-Term Consolidation

As of May 12, AMD was trading at around $443, signaling a phase of consolidation following the stock's sharp rally.

Market participants appear to be taking profits after the stock's steep climb over recent months. Still, AMD remains one of the strongest-performing large-cap semiconductor names in 2026, supported by continued AI-related demand and bullish sentiment surrounding the sector.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions

The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $415.92. Recent analyst moves include:

Citigroup : Neutral (Raises forecast to $358.00) (May 7)

: Neutral (Raises forecast to $358.00) (May 7) JP Morgan : Neutral (Raises forecast to $385.00) (May 6)

: Neutral (Raises forecast to $385.00) (May 6) TD Cowen: Buy (Raises forecast to $500.00) (May 6)

Zyphra Expands AMD AI Push

Zyphra said the infrastructure is powered by software and systems developed through its AI research division, including recently released ZAYA1 models and its TSP inference algorithm. The company also plans to support next-generation AMD platforms, including the MI450 series.

Technical Analysis

AMD is still in a powerful uptrend across timeframes, with shares trading 34.6% above the 20-day SMA ($336.82) and 107.1% above the 200-day SMA ($218.84). That kind of separation typically signals strong trend control, but it also raises the odds of sharper pullbacks when momentum cools.

RSI is the cleanest momentum lens right now: at 81.24, it's firmly overbought, which tells you the move is getting stretched and more vulnerable to consolidation or a fast shakeout. This overbought condition first showed up in May, lining up with the recent swing high and the push toward the 52-week high zone.

From a structure standpoint, the moving-average stack remains bullish, with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA and a golden cross (50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA) that occurred in July 2025. In plain terms, the shorter-term trend is still above the longer-term trend, which is usually the backdrop trend-followers want to see.

Key Resistance : $469.21 — the 52-week high area that marks the next obvious breakout test

: $469.21 — the 52-week high area that marks the next obvious breakout test Key Support: $336.82 — the 20-day SMA zone, a logical first "trend support" level if momentum fades

AMD Price Action

AMD Price Action: Advanced Micro Devices shares were trading at $453.19, down 1.22%, at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $469.21, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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