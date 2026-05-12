Archer Aviation Stock Trades Flat Q1 Results, Flight Update

Archer Aviation stock is showing downward bias. What’s next for ACHR stock?

What To Watch For Archer Aviation’s Q1 Results

Archer posted first-quarter revenue of $1.60 million versus a Street view of $900,000 and reported a loss of 28 cents per share versus expectations for a loss of 32 cents per share.

Management also pointed to record FAA certification progress and reiterated plans for U.S. operations in 2026, including expected participation this year in the White House's eVTOL Integration Pilot Program with eight states in the initial launch.

Archer also highlighted expanded piloted flight testing and early operating-site work at Hawthorne Airport in Los Angeles, sharpening the "execution milestone" trade into 2026.

Archer ended the first-quarter with about $1.8 billion in liquidity and guided to a second-quarter adjusted EBITDA loss of $170 million to $200 million, keeping focus on funding runway as certification work continues.

Critical Levels To Watch For ACHR Stock

From a trend perspective, the stock is trading 8.7% above its 20-day SMA ($5.99) and 10% above its 50-day SMA ($5.92), which supports the idea that the recent rebound is still intact. The bigger-picture repair is unfinished, though, with shares still trading 5% below the 100-day SMA ($6.85) and 20.9% below the 200-day SMA ($8.23).

Momentum is improving: MACD is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which typically means downside pressure is easing and the rebound has better follow-through potential. That said, the longer-term "death cross" (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) that formed in December 2025 is still a headwind until price can reclaim longer moving averages more consistently.

Key Resistance : $7.50 — a nearby round-number zone that lines up with the 200-day EMA ($7.52), where rebounds can stall

: $7.50 — a nearby round-number zone that lines up with the 200-day EMA ($7.52), where rebounds can stall Key Support: $6.00 — a nearby round-number area close to the 20-day/50-day averages ($5.99 and $5.92), where dip-buyers may defend

Archer Aviation Stock Price Activity Today

ACHR Stock Price Activity: Archer Aviation shares were trading at $6.58 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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