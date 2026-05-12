Why Is Dreamland Stock Gaining Tuesday?

What Is Driving Dreamland’s Stock Surge?

Dreamland said its subsidiary, Trendic International Limited, signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with LinkFung Innovation Limited to explore the development of an AI-powered intelligent image library platform.

The proposed platform would integrate AI-driven face detection, automated content tagging, image filtering, and AI-powered search capabilities with scalable cloud infrastructure and high-performance database systems.

The project is expected to last 12 months. Dreamland said intellectual property rights tied to project deliverables would vest with Trendic International upon full payment.

The companies added that the agreement remains largely non-binding and there is no assurance a definitive agreement will be reached or the project completed.

What Dreamland (TDIC) Does And Why AI Matters

Dreamland is an event management service provider based in Hong Kong. The company specializes in organizing, planning, promoting, and managing themed touring walk-through experience events for intellectual property owners of characters in well-publicized animated cartoons and live-action theatrical motion pictures.

The recent partnership with LinkFung Innovation highlights Dreamland’s commitment to enhancing its service offerings through technology. By integrating AI capabilities, the company aims to optimize its operations and expand its market reach, which is crucial for maintaining competitiveness in the evolving digital landscape.

TDIC Price Action: Dreamland shares were up 47.12% at $1.53 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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