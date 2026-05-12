Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
AST SpaceMobile logo with colorful graph background
May 12, 2026 9:12 AM 2 min read

AST SpaceMobile Stock Slides After Q1 Report: What Investors Need To Know

What Drove AST SpaceMobile’s Q1 Earnings Miss?

AST SpaceMobile reported a first-quarter loss of 66 cents per share on $14.74 million in revenue, missing consensus calls for a loss of 23 cents per share and $37.63 million in revenue. The company said revenue was driven by gateway deliveries and U.S. government milestones met, while total operating expenses were $164.1 million (including $73 million tied to depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation).

ASTS Stock: Key Levels To Watch

ASTS is trading just above its 200-day moving averages (200-day SMA at $74.19 and 200-day EMA at $73.64), but it's still below the shorter trend gauges—trading 2.6% below the 20-day SMA ($77.12) and 11.6% below the 50-day SMA ($84.99). That "below the short-term, near the long-term" setup often turns the $73-$75 area into a make-or-break zone after a catalyst-driven gap.

Momentum looks more range-bound than stretched: RSI is 53.72, a neutral reading that suggests the selloff is more about repricing expectations than a deeply oversold washout. Trend structure is mixed as well, with the 20-day SMA below the 50-day SMA (bearish), even as the longer-term 50-day SMA remains above the 200-day SMA (a golden cross that dates back to June 2025).

  • Key Resistance: $84.00 — a round-number area that also sits near the 50-day SMA ($84.99), where rebounds can run into supply
  • Key Support: $73.50 — a nearby pivot area that lines up closely with the 200-day SMA/EMA zone, where dip-buyers may try to defend trend support

ASTS Stock Price Movement During Tuesday’s Pre-market

ASTS Stock Price Activity: AST SpaceMobile shares were down 10.12% at $74.21 during pre-market trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved