AST SpaceMobile Stock Slides After Q1 Report: What Investors Need To Know

AST SpaceMobile shares are retreating from recent levels. Why are ASTS shares down?

What Drove AST SpaceMobile’s Q1 Earnings Miss?

AST SpaceMobile reported a first-quarter loss of 66 cents per share on $14.74 million in revenue, missing consensus calls for a loss of 23 cents per share and $37.63 million in revenue. The company said revenue was driven by gateway deliveries and U.S. government milestones met, while total operating expenses were $164.1 million (including $73 million tied to depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation).

ASTS Stock: Key Levels To Watch

ASTS is trading just above its 200-day moving averages (200-day SMA at $74.19 and 200-day EMA at $73.64), but it's still below the shorter trend gauges—trading 2.6% below the 20-day SMA ($77.12) and 11.6% below the 50-day SMA ($84.99). That "below the short-term, near the long-term" setup often turns the $73-$75 area into a make-or-break zone after a catalyst-driven gap.

Momentum looks more range-bound than stretched: RSI is 53.72, a neutral reading that suggests the selloff is more about repricing expectations than a deeply oversold washout. Trend structure is mixed as well, with the 20-day SMA below the 50-day SMA (bearish), even as the longer-term 50-day SMA remains above the 200-day SMA (a golden cross that dates back to June 2025).

Key Resistance : $84.00 — a round-number area that also sits near the 50-day SMA ($84.99), where rebounds can run into supply

: $84.00 — a round-number area that also sits near the 50-day SMA ($84.99), where rebounds can run into supply Key Support: $73.50 — a nearby pivot area that lines up closely with the 200-day SMA/EMA zone, where dip-buyers may try to defend trend support

ASTS Stock Price Movement During Tuesday’s Pre-market

ASTS Stock Price Activity: AST SpaceMobile shares were down 10.12% at $74.21 during pre-market trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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