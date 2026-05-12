Quantum Computing Shares Spike On Q1 Double Beat

Quantum Computing stock is among today’s top performers. Why are QUBT shares rallying?

Q1 Highlights

Quantum reported a loss of 2 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate of a 5 cent-loss. In addition, it reported revenue of $3.69 million, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 million.

First-quarter revenue increased significantly from $39,000 in the same quarter last year. The company said the increase was driven primarily by its acquisition of Luminar Semiconductor in February and, to a lesser extent, its acquisition of NuCrypt in March.

During the quarter, Quantum completed the acquisition of Luminar in a $110 million all-cash deal and acquired quantum communications technology company NuCrypt in a transaction valued at $5 million.

The company said the acquisitions expand its capabilities in lasers, detectors, advanced packaging and quantum communications solutions while supporting its scalable manufacturing roadmap.

CEO Yuping Huang said the company made "significant operational progress" during the quarter and remains focused on expanding strategic partnerships and scaling manufacturing capabilities.

Quantum ended the quarter with approximately $1.4 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments. The company also reported contract backlog of approximately $16 million as of March 31.

Technical Indicators Point To Bullish Sentiment

Quantum’s stock has shown a 12-month performance of 20.62%, reflecting a positive longer-term trend. This performance highlights the stock’s resilience and potential for growth, even amid fluctuations in the market.

Quantum Shares Soar

QUBT Price Action: Quantum Computing shares were up 24.95% at $12.72 during early trading Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro. Over the past month, QUBT has gained about 86.8% versus a 9.1% rise in the S&P 500 and is up roughly 22% year-to-date compared to the index’s 7.8% gain.

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