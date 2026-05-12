Why Is Hims & Hers Stock Sinking Tuesday?

The company posted a quarterly loss of 40 cents per share, missing analyst estimates for earnings of 4 cents per share. Revenue totaled $608.1 million, below the Street consensus estimate of $616.9 million, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Revenue increased 4% year over year. However, the weaker-than-expected results raised investor concerns about the company's near-term growth outlook.

Hims & Hers said it is continuing to expand its GLP-1 product offerings as part of its broader growth strategy.

For the second quarter, the company expects revenue in the range of $680 million to $700 million, above analyst estimates of $642.95 million. Adjusted EBITDA is projected between $35 million and $55 million.

HIMS Technical Analysis: Bearish Momentum Below Key Averages

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price forecast of $29.50. Recent analyst moves include:

Needham : Buy (Raises forecast to $35.00) (May 12)

: Buy (Raises forecast to $35.00) (May 12) JP Morgan : Initiated with Overweight Forecast $35.00 (April 24)

: Initiated with Overweight Forecast $35.00 (April 24) B of A Securities: Neutral (Raises forecast to $32.00) (April 24)

HIMS Price Action: Hims & Hers Health shares were down 14.55% at $24.90 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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