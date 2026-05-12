Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Movers
May 12, 2026 8:03 AM 2 min read

AST SpaceMobile Posts Downbeat Q1 Results, Joins Hims & Hers Health, Gitlab And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Nasdaq futures falling around 200 points on Tuesday.

AST SpaceMobile reported quarterly losses of 66 cents per share, which missed the consensus estimate for losses of 23 cents per share. Quarterly revenue of $14.74 million fell short of the $37.63 million Street estimate, according to Benzinga Pro data.

AST SpaceMobile shares dipped 11% to $73.45 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved