U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Nasdaq futures falling around 200 points on Tuesday.

AST SpaceMobile reported quarterly losses of 66 cents per share, which missed the consensus estimate for losses of 23 cents per share. Quarterly revenue of $14.74 million fell short of the $37.63 million Street estimate, according to Benzinga Pro data.

AST SpaceMobile shares dipped 11% to $73.45 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

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