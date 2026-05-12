What's Going On With Micron Technology Stock Tuesday?

Gerber’s Simple Math For $1,140

Investor Ross Gerber of Gerber Kawasaki in a Monday post on X, laid out a bullish valuation case. “The micron math is simple,” Gerber stated. He projects 2026 earnings per share (EPS) of $57. By applying a 20 times market multiple, Gerber sets a price target of $1,140.

AI Memory Boom Fuels Micron Growth

The company’s growth is staggering. Fiscal second-quarter revenue hit $23.86 billion, nearly triple the previous year. CEO Sanjay Mehrotra noted that AI inference requires faster, higher-capacity memory.

Gartner projects global memory revenue will triple to $633.3 billion by 2026.

Institutional Risk Management

Micron Stock Slips In Premarket Trading

MU Price Action: Micron Technology shares were down 3.18% at $770.02 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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