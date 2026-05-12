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Micron,Technology,Logo,Displayed,On,A,Mobile,Phone.,Micron,Technology
May 12, 2026 7:45 AM 1 min read

What's Going On With Micron Technology Stock Tuesday?

Gerber’s Simple Math For $1,140

Investor Ross Gerber of Gerber Kawasaki in a Monday post on X, laid out a bullish valuation case. “The micron math is simple,” Gerber stated. He projects 2026 earnings per share (EPS) of $57. By applying a 20 times market multiple, Gerber sets a price target of $1,140.

AI Memory Boom Fuels Micron Growth

The company’s growth is staggering. Fiscal second-quarter revenue hit $23.86 billion, nearly triple the previous year. CEO Sanjay Mehrotra noted that AI inference requires faster, higher-capacity memory.

Gartner projects global memory revenue will triple to $633.3 billion by 2026.

Institutional Risk Management

Micron Stock Slips In Premarket Trading

MU Price Action: Micron Technology shares were down 3.18% at $770.02 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image Via Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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