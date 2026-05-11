Roaring Kitty Hacked? GameStop Stock Roared, Then Whimpered

It looked for a moment that Roaring Kitty was back in the meme-stock spotlight after sharing new cryptic posts that had traders scrambling on Monday afternoon.

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The first post featured a meme coin on the Solana blockchain, "7HgfXftRBBqsYtAEYcqjGLQrNJLL6Tww9ek4rE3Apump," paired with a gif of a cartoon cat wearing a red neckerchief.

The post was up for less than 30 minutes before it was deleted.

This post was also deleted, but the combination was enough to spark speculation across meme-stock and crypto circles, where Roaring Kitty's posts are often treated as puzzle pieces.

Gill, known online primarily as Roaring Kitty, became a central figure in the 2021 GameStop frenzy after his bullish thesis helped galvanize retail traders.

Since then, even vague images from his account have triggered waves of interpretation, copycat tokens and sudden bursts of online trading activity.

The cartoon cat imagery appeared designed to lean into Gill's internet persona, while the red accessory nods to the visual branding that traders associate with his livestreams and GameStop commentary.

However, there is no confirmed indication that Gill is connected to the token or that the address represents an official project.

In fact, some commenters on X suggested the posts could be a hack due to the meme coin mention, even before the posts were deleted.

GameStop shares rose quickly after the social media posts were discovered, but are now in the red following their deletion and as traders speculate on a potential hack.

Monday’s latest GameStop episode is another reminder that meme-driven assets can move quickly on symbolism alone.

The hype may generate short-term attention, but without verified backing, liquidity, utility or disclosures, the resulting moves in a token or stock remain highly speculative.

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