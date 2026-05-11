Block Stock Is Falling Monday: What's Going On?

Block stock is showing weakness. Why are XYZ shares declining?

What Is Driving Block’s Earnings Inflection?

BofA Securities reiterated a Buy rating and kept its price target at $100, arguing Block's first quarter showed an "earnings profile" inflection driven by improved execution and disciplined cost control rather than one-time items.

The note highlighted first-quarter results that included gross profit of $2.90 billion versus $2.80 billion expected, adjusted operating income of $727 million versus $712 million expected, and adjusted earnings of 86 cents per share versus 68 cents expected, with Cash App monetization better than expected and AsterPay growth accelerating.

Block's beat-and-raise backdrop includes guidance that pointed to second-quarter gross profit of $3.04 billion and EPS of 86 cents, above consensus of $3.02 billion and 82 cents, respectively. Full-year guidance was lifted to $12.33 billion of gross profit and $3.85 in EPS, up from prior $12.20 billion and $3.66.

Critical Levels To Watch For Block Stock

Momentum is cooling: MACD is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which typically means upside pressure is fading versus the prior upswing unless buyers step back in. In plain English, MACD compares faster and slower trend signals — when it's below the signal line, it often reflects weakening follow-through even if the price hasn't broken down yet.

Key Resistance : $75.00 — Nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall

: $75.00 — Nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall Key Support: $68.00 — Nearby level that lines up with the 200-day SMA zone ($68.10), making it a key "line in the sand" for trend traders

What Is Block and How Does It Operate?

Founded in 2009, Block provides payment services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network.

That mix matters for the current debate because the bullish analyst view is centered on execution and operating leverage, how well Block can turn product engagement (like Cash App monetization) into expanding margins.

Block’s Benzinga Edge Rankings Explained

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Block, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Block’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-and-momentum-led profile with less emphasis on bargain valuation. For longer-term bulls, that usually means the chart needs to keep holding key supports — such as the $68 area — to justify the premium multiple during market pullbacks.

Block Stock Price Activity On Monday

XYZ Stock Price Activity: Block shares were down 2.32% at $73.14 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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