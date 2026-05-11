SanDisk's 4,000% Moonshot Just Made Its Parent The Underdog

SNDK stock is still going up. See the chart and price action here.

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) spun off SanDisk in early 2025, with SanDisk shares debuting in February 2025 under the SNDK ticker.

Less than a year later, the child company has not only outperformed its former parent, it has overtaken it.

SanDisk Blows Past Western Digital

Over the past 12 months, SanDisk stock has surged 4,050%, dwarfing Western Digital's own 1,077% rally.

That kind of move would be extraordinary in any corner of the market, but it is especially striking given the relationship between the two companies.

SanDisk was supposed to give investors a cleaner way to own Western Digital's flash memory business. Instead, it has become the name commanding the bigger valuation.

Currently, SanDisk carries a market capitalization of about $231 billion. Western Digital, by comparison, is valued at roughly $179 billion, according to Benzinga Pro data.

That gap makes the former subsidiary the larger company by more than $50 billion, flipping the usual spin-off script on its head.

Memory and Storage Demand

The move also highlights how aggressively investors have chased exposure to memory and storage themes tied to artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Demand for data storage, higher-capacity memory and next-generation computing hardware has helped turn once-cyclical chip-adjacent names into momentum favorites.

SanDisk's explosive gain illustrates how traders are treating the company as a high-leverage play on those themes rather than a legacy storage business.

Western Digital has hardly been left behind. A 1,077% rally in 12 months would qualify as a moonshot for almost any large-cap stock.

But SanDisk's 4,050% advance has made WDC look like the underdog in its own breakup story.

The dynamic could raise fresh questions for investors about whether the separation unlocked value, shifted investor attention, or simply gave the market a more direct vehicle for speculation.

The Takeaway

Spin-offs are often pitched as a way to let each business trade on its own fundamentals. In this case, the market appears to have decided that SanDisk deserved the premium.

SanDisk's rally is a reversal of corporate gravity: the company Western Digital spun out has become the larger, faster-moving name, leaving its former parent chasing from behind.

Price Action

SNDK Price Action: SanDisk shares were up 0.88% at $1576.10 at the time of publication Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Over the past month, SNDK has gained about 81.8% versus a 9.2% rise in the S&P 500 and is up roughly 545% year-to-date compared to the index’s 7.9% gain.

WDC Price Action: Western Digital shares were up 7.80% at $517.46 at the time of publication Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Over the past month, WDC has gained about 51.5% versus a 9.2% rise in the S&P 500 and is up roughly 192% year-to-date compared to the index’s 7.9% gain.

Photo: Shutterstock