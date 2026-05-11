Why Lucid Stock Is Trading Lower Monday

Lucid Group stock is taking a hit today. Why is LCID stock dropping?

What Is Driving Lucid Group’s Stock Today?

Lucid's direct-sales strategy is getting stress-tested at the same time investors are still digesting its Q1 fundamentals: $282.47 million in revenue versus $440.43 million expected, even as total revenue rose 20% year over year and liquidity stood around $3.2 billion. That mismatch keeps attention on near-term demand and delivery conversion, not just long-range product roadmaps.

Critical Levels To Watch for LCID Stock

Technically, the stock remains in a long-term downtrend: it's trading 10.8% below its 20-day SMA ($6.83), 29.4% below its 50-day SMA ($8.63), and 58.1% below its 200-day SMA ($14.53). The 20-day SMA below the 50-day SMA and the 50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA keep the bigger-picture trend bearish despite occasional countertrend bounces.

Momentum is trying to improve: MACD is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which typically means downside pressure is easing versus the prior downswing even if price hasn't reclaimed key moving averages yet. In plain English, when MACD is above its signal line, it suggests buyers are gaining traction relative to the recent trend baseline.

Key Resistance : $7.00 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall, sitting above current price and below the 20-day/50-day trend zone

: $7.00 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall, sitting above current price and below the 20-day/50-day trend zone Key Support: $5.50 — a nearby floor near the stock's recent low zone (52-week low at $5.62), where buyers have shown up before

What Is Lucid Group’s Business Model?

Lucid Group Inc is a technology and automotive company focused on developing next-generation EV technologies, with a direct-to-consumer online and retail sales model supported by geographically distributed retail and service locations. It emphasizes in-house hardware and software innovation, vertical integration and a clean-sheet engineering approach that produced the Lucid Air luxury sedan.

That business model ties directly into Monday's news: if state franchise dealership rules limit direct sales or complicate customer education and pricing control, it can add friction to Lucid's go-to-market strategy. The company operates across North America, the Middle East and other international markets, so U.S. state-by-state sales constraints can matter even as it pursues broader growth.

Lucid Group Analyst Rating Updates

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the August 4 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $-2.26 (Up from $-2.40 YoY)

: $-2.26 (Up from $-2.40 YoY) Revenue Estimate: $415.03 million (Up from $259.43 million YoY)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $12.83. Recent analyst moves include:

TD Cowen : Hold (Lowers Target to $7.00) (May 6)

: Hold (Lowers Target to $7.00) (May 6) Benchmark : Downgraded to Hold (May 6)

: Downgraded to Hold (May 6) Cantor Fitzgerald: Neutral (Maintains Target to $14.00) (May 4)

LCID Stock Price Movement on Monday

LCID Stock Price Activity: Lucid Group shares were down 5.21% at $6.00 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Courtesy of Lucid