Meta Stock Is Trending: A Key Level Just Came Into Play

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) shares are trading lower on Monday despite the Nasdaq being up 0.35% and the S&P 500 up by 0.28%.

Meta Platforms stock is showing weakness. What’s driving META stock lower?

Positioning Around Technical Levels

With the broader tape green, Meta's pullback reflects hesitation at major resistance zones. Buyers have not been willing to chase strength while the stock sits below several important moving averages. Technology is leading with a +1.45% gain, yet Meta is red, highlighting clear underperformance. Market breadth is slightly positive, so the weakness is tied to Meta's chart, not sector pressure.

Technical Breakdown

Meta remains in a longer‑term repair phase. The stock is down 6.22% over the past twelve months and is trading 11.3% below its 200‑day simple moving average, which keeps the primary trend pointed lower. It is also 7.6% below the 20‑day SMA and 4.3% below the 50‑day SMA, leaving near‑term rallies vulnerable to rejection.

The moving‑average structure is mixed. The 20‑day sits above the 50‑day, which is a short‑term bullish alignment, but the larger "death cross" from December 2025, where the 50‑day moved below the 200‑day, still defines the broader trend. Recent price action supports that view: a swing low in March followed by a swing high in April that failed to break out, creating a range rather than a trend reversal.

Momentum is cooling. MACD is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which signals fading upside pressure unless buyers can force a reversal.

Key Resistance : $691.50 — a nearby level where rebounds have stalled, sitting close to the longer‑term moving‑average zone including the 200‑day SMA at $675.87

: $691.50 — a nearby level where rebounds have stalled, sitting close to the longer‑term moving‑average zone including the 200‑day SMA at $675.87 Key Support: $520.50 — a floor near the 52‑week low area at $520.26, where buyers previously stepped in

Legal Pressure Adds To The Weak Tone

The lawsuit seeks injunctive relief, civil penalties and restitution tied to money lost through scams promoted on the platform. The filing claims these ads include deceitful financial products, crypto schemes, fake medical cures, ineffective supplements and impersonations of public figures asking for money. Meta has not yet commented on the suit.

Meta Shares Are Dropping

META Price Action: Meta shares were down 1.76% at $598.92 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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