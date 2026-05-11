Lumentum Stock Surges After Nasdaq-100 Inclusion Announcement

Lumentum Holdings shares are testing new highs. Why is LITE stock breaking out?

The stock will be added before the market opens on May 18, 2026. The inclusion marks a major milestone for the company and is being viewed as a positive catalyst for the stock.

Index Inclusion Drives The Move

The announcement signals that Lumentum will join one of the market's most widely followed benchmarks, which typically brings increased visibility and buying interest from index‑tracking funds. The company framed the milestone as recognition of the growing importance of its optical and photonic products in AI‑driven infrastructure.

CEO Michael Hurlston said the inclusion highlights the role Lumentum's optical solutions play as data‑center speed and bandwidth requirements rise. He pointed to early use cases in co‑packaged optics, optical circuit switches and 200G lasers and noted that joining the Nasdaq‑100 reflects broader confidence in the company's “ability to scale the physical layer of the internet.”

The Technical Side Of Lumentum

The bigger-picture trend remains firmly bullish: Lumentum is trading 19.4% above its 20-day SMA, 34.4% above its 50-day SMA, 72.3% above its 100-day SMA, and 164.8% above its 200-day SMA. That kind of separation typically signals strong trend control, but it also raises the odds of sharper pullbacks if momentum cools.

RSI is 53.79, which reads as neutral and suggests the stock isn't currently "stretched" in either direction despite the powerful trend. In plain terms, RSI helps gauge whether buying or selling has become overheated; here, it's consistent with a trend that's still intact but not flashing an extreme.

The moving-average structure also supports the bull case, with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA and a golden cross that occurred in June 2025. From a chart-timing perspective, the stock has also cleared its prior 52-week high of $1021, which can turn into a reference level traders watch for "breakout holds."

Key Resistance : $1021.00 — prior 52-week high zone that price has now pushed above

: $1021.00 — prior 52-week high zone that price has now pushed above Key Support: $887.02 — near the 20-day SMA area that often acts as first support in strong uptrends

LITE Shares Are Climbing

LITE Price Action: Lumentum shares were up 16.67% at $1054.50 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock