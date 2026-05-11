What's Going On With IonQ Stock Monday?

IonQ Boosts Revenue Outlook

Recently, IonQ reported first-quarter 2026 revenue of $64.7 million, up 755% year over year, and raised its full-year revenue guidance to between $260 million and $270 million.

The company also reported remaining performance obligations of $470 million, up 554% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA loss widened to $96.8 million.

Advances SkyWater Deal

The transaction is expected to close in the second or third quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

IonQ Supports Urban Growth Initiative

IonQ is also supporting the Harmonious Urban Growth program, a three-year partnership between The King's Foundation and FormationQ focused on sustainable urban expansion using quantum optimization and computational modeling.

The initiative will use IonQ's trapped-ion quantum systems to support planning decisions involving transportation, infrastructure, and ecological development.

The program builds on The King's Foundation's Rapid Planning Toolkit, previously piloted in Sierra Leone, while urban planning consultancy Space Syntax will provide mapping and modeling expertise alongside FormationQ's optimization capabilities.

Short Interest Climbs

Short interest in IonQ increased to 84.03 million shares from 80.93 million during the latest reporting period, representing 23.65% of the company's public float.

Based on the average daily trading volume of 29.59 million shares, short sellers would need about 2.84 days to cover their positions.

IONQ Technical Analysis: Momentum And Key Support Levels

IIonQ stock traded at 23.5% above its 20-day SMA of $44.57. The stock's recent price action reflects strong upward momentum.

The MACD remains above its signal line, indicating downside pressure is easing. The trend also suggests improving momentum and a potentially bullish setup for the stock.

The stock has key support near $52.50, where buyers previously stepped in. Shares remain well above the 200-day SMA of $46.64, signaling a strong upward trend.

Earnings Preview And Analyst Outlook

IonQ is slated to provide its next financial update on August 5, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 58 cents (Up from Loss of 70 cents YoY)

: Loss of 58 cents (Up from Loss of 70 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $66.49 Million (Up from $20.69 Million YoY)

: $66.49 Million (Up from $20.69 Million YoY) Valuation: P/E of 126.3x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $67.00. Recent analyst moves include:

JP Morgan : Neutral (Raises forecast to $50.00) (May 7)

: Neutral (Raises forecast to $50.00) (May 7) Wedbush : Outperform (Raises forecast to $75.00) (May 7)

: Outperform (Raises forecast to $75.00) (May 7) Wedbush: Outperform (Maintains forecast to $60.00) (May 4)

IONQ Stock Price Today

IONQ Price Action: IonQ shares were up 15.25% at $56.75 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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