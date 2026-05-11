Combination Therapy Shows Deeper Tumor Reduction

The interim results from the Phase 2 portion of the HexAgon study showed that 44% of patients receiving the INBRX-106 combination achieved a confirmed objective response, compared to 21.4% in the control group.

The data represent a significant increase in confirmed responses, highlighting the potential of INBRX-106 as a treatment option.

Responding patients in the combination arm demonstrated deeper tumor reductions overall, with the majority achieving target lesion shrinkage exceeding 50%; notably, three patients achieved a complete radiographic response.

Inhibrx Expands INBRX-106 Development Pipeline

The company expects progression-free survival data from the Phase 2 portion of the HexAgon study in the fourth quarter of 2026 and plans to start the Phase 3 portion in the third quarter of 2026.

The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company also plans to expand evaluation of INBRX-106 into broader indications aimed at improving checkpoint inhibitor efficacy.

A perioperative non-small cell lung cancer study is expected to begin later this quarter, reflecting the company's view that OX40 agonism may offer the strongest curative potential in earlier-stage disease, where immune systems remain more responsive.

The company is also preparing to move into first-line metastatic NSCLC, with studies targeted to begin in 2027.

Company Plans Additional Combination Studies

Beyond checkpoint inhibitor combinations, it plans to evaluate INBRX-106 alongside therapies that may benefit from T-cell costimulation, including vaccines, T-cell engagers, and CAR-T therapies.

INBX Stock Price Activity: Inhibrx Biosciences shares were up 3.95% at $139.66 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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