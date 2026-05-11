Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Cancer - Heart shape to represent medical care as concept. The word Cancer is a part of medical vocabulary in stock photo.
May 11, 2026 1:57 PM 2 min read

Inhibrx Cancer Treatment Shows High Response Rates In Head And Neck Cancer Study

Combination Therapy Shows Deeper Tumor Reduction

The interim results from the Phase 2 portion of the HexAgon study showed that 44% of patients receiving the INBRX-106 combination achieved a confirmed objective response, compared to 21.4% in the control group.

The data represent a significant increase in confirmed responses, highlighting the potential of INBRX-106 as a treatment option.

Responding patients in the combination arm demonstrated deeper tumor reductions overall, with the majority achieving target lesion shrinkage exceeding 50%; notably, three patients achieved a complete radiographic response.

Inhibrx Expands INBRX-106 Development Pipeline

The company expects progression-free survival data from the Phase 2 portion of the HexAgon study in the fourth quarter of 2026 and plans to start the Phase 3 portion in the third quarter of 2026.

The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company also plans to expand evaluation of INBRX-106 into broader indications aimed at improving checkpoint inhibitor efficacy.

A perioperative non-small cell lung cancer study is expected to begin later this quarter, reflecting the company's view that OX40 agonism may offer the strongest curative potential in earlier-stage disease, where immune systems remain more responsive.

The company is also preparing to move into first-line metastatic NSCLC, with studies targeted to begin in 2027.

Company Plans Additional Combination Studies

Beyond checkpoint inhibitor combinations, it plans to evaluate INBRX-106 alongside therapies that may benefit from T-cell costimulation, including vaccines, T-cell engagers, and CAR-T therapies.

INBX Stock Price Activity: Inhibrx Biosciences shares were up 3.95% at $139.66 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved