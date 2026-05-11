Why Rigetti Computing Stock Is Surging On Monday?

Earnings Expectations and Financial Targets

Wall Street analysts expect Rigetti to report a loss of 4 cents per share. Revenue estimates sit at $1.47 million for the quarter. The stock has gained over 13% since last week.

Short Interest and Liquidity Dynamics

Recent data shows a slight decline in bearish bets. Short interest fell from 49.22 million to 48.24 million shares.

Currently, 14.59% of the float remains short. With an average daily volume of 29.59 million shares, it would take shorts 1.63 days to cover.

The Nvidia Catalyst and Sector Momentum

2026: The Breakout Year for Quantum

S&P Global 451 Research indicates global quantum investment topped $55 billion in 2025. Analysts noted in an April 16 report that "2026 is triggering change." They stated, "deployment and commercial conversations are increasingly supplanting hypotheticals." Rigetti remains a key benefactor of this shift toward enterprise-ready quantum solutions.

RGTI Stock Price Activity: Rigetti Computing shares were up 7.26% at $20.32 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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