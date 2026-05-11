Intuitive Machines Hits 52-Week High: Why LUNR Stock Is Rocketing On Monday?

Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) shares are surging on Monday. The stock reached a new 52-week high of $32.46 during the session as several positive catalysts are fueling this momentum.
Intuitive Machines is scheduled to report first-quarter earnings on Thursday. Analysts estimate a loss per share of 6 cents and quarterly revenue of $204.63 million.
The Nasdaq is up 0.31% while the S&P 500 has gained 0.36%.
Space Sector Momentum Gains Steam
The SpaceX IPO Proxy Effect
LUNR is benefiting from a public proxy bid. Nine space ETFs launched or filed in the last three months. ETF analyst Eric Balchunas noted he has "never seen anything like it."
This rush stems from a widely anticipated SpaceX initial public offering. Investors are positioning in liquid names like LUNR to capture inflows before the SpaceX filing.
LUNR Technical Analysis: Key Levels To Watch
LUNR is in a strong uptrend across every major timeframe, now up 236.62% over the past 12 months and trading above all key moving averages.
It's about 22.8% above the 20-day SMA ($26.06) and 112.4% above the 200-day SMA of $15.07.
The moving-average structure stays bullish, with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA and a golden cross still in force from November — 50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA.
- Key Resistance: $31.15
- Key Support: $26.06
LUNR Price Action: Intuitive Machines shares were up 12.44% at $32.57 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.
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