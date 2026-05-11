Why Is Twin Vee PowerCats Stock Gaining Monday?

Twin Vee Revenue Growth Continues

The company said first-quarter revenue increased about 10% year over year, marking its fourth consecutive quarter of annual growth. Revenue also rose 31% sequentially from the fourth quarter of 2025.

Net loss widened to $2.09 million from $1.6 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA loss improved 11% year over year to $776,000, representing an estimated monthly cash burn of about $259,000.

Results included roughly $1.3 million in non-cash and one-time charges related to inventory adjustments, product development, and field inventory management.

Cash and cash equivalents increased by more than $4 million from the fourth quarter of 2025, supported by equity raises used to fund growth initiatives, product launches, and working capital needs.

Bahama Boat Works Relaunch

Operationally, Twin Vee relaunched the Bahama Boat Works brand at the Palm Beach International Boat Show. The company introduced new 21-foot and 23-foot models alongside its existing 35-foot, 37-foot, and 41-foot lineup.

Twin Vee also delivered its first Bahama 35-foot vessel, produced at the company's manufacturing facility.

Twin Vee Price Action

VEEE Stock Price Activity: Twin Vee PowerCats shares were up 34.45% at $8.00 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Thapana_Studio via Shutterstock