Why Is TMC Stock Gaining Monday?

TMC And Allseas Advance Nodule Recovery

The agreement covers the development, commissioning, and operation of the recovery system in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean. Allseas will fund a significant portion of development costs, recoverable through future production revenues.

The system will include two collector vehicles, launch and recovery systems, the production vessel Hidden Gem, and a transfer vessel.

TMC designed the operation to produce 3.0 million wet tonnes annually using a four-kilometer riser system.

Engineering Timeline Moves Forward

Allseas has completed conceptual and basic engineering for key long-lead components, including the riser pipe and launch systems.

Tendering and vendor engagement are expected to begin soon, with subcontract awards targeted by the end of the third quarter of 2026.

TMC expects commissioning to begin in the fourth quarter of 2027.

Strategic Alliance Continues

The companies began their strategic alliance in 2019 and completed a pilot recovery test in 2022, during which 3,000 tonnes of nodules were lifted to the surface.

"This Agreement with Allseas is now the contractual cornerstone of our strategic alliance with Allseas," said Gerard Barron, Chairman and CEO of The Metals Company.

TMC Technical Analysis: Momentum And Key Support Levels

The stock is trading 14.5% above its 20-day SMA. This positioning signals bullish short-term momentum for the stock.

However, the stock remains below its 100-day SMA of $6.14 and 200-day SMA of $6.26.

The MACD is above its signal line, indicating downside pressure is easing. The trend also suggests momentum is improving as the stock rebounds from recent lows.

Key Resistance : $6.50 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall, tied to a round-number area.

: $6.50 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall, tied to a round-number area. Key Support: $5.50 — a nearby level where buyers previously stepped in, reflecting a recent pivot zone.

TMC Earnings Preview And Analyst Outlook

TMC is set to report earnings on May 14, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 5 cents (Up from Loss of 6 cents)

: Loss of 5 cents (Up from Loss of 6 cents) Revenue Estimate: $0.00 Million (Up from $0.00 Million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Strong Buy rating with an average price forecast of $8.00. Recent analyst moves include:

Wedbush: Outperform (Raises forecast to $10.00) (May 4)

How TMC Ranks On Momentum Versus The Market

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for TMC, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Strong (Score: 76.31) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: TMC’s Benzinga Edge signal points to a momentum-driven story, suggesting strong performance relative to peers.

TMC Stock Price Today: Shares Trade Higher

TMC Price Action: TMC shares were up 6.84% at $6.09 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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