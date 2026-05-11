CleanSpark Stock Is Climbing Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

CleanSpark stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. What’s behind CLSK gains?

Earnings Expectations

CleanSpark is expected to post a quarterly loss of 23 cents per share on revenue of $139.24 million, according to analyst estimates. The report arrives at a pivotal moment, as the company continues shifting from a single‑track Bitcoin miner into a diversified infrastructure operator with multiple revenue engines.

The most recent quarter gives investors plenty to weigh. For the fiscal first-quarter period ended Dec. 31, 2025, CleanSpark generated $181.2 million in revenue, up 11.6% from $162.3 million a year earlier. But the company swung to a net loss of $378.7 million, or $1.35 per share, compared with net income of $246.8 million, or 85 cents per share, in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA also flipped sharply, falling to negative $295.4 million from positive $321.6 million, reflecting heavy investment tied to infrastructure expansion and the build‑out of AI‑ready data center capacity.

Strategic Shift & Balance Sheet

Management continues to frame these losses as part of a strategic transformation. CEO Matt Schultz said the company ended the first quarter with one of the strongest balance sheets in the sector and a land‑and‑power portfolio that is becoming increasingly scarce.

President and CFO Gary Vecchiarelli emphasized that CleanSpark is no longer a one‑dimensional miner. In his words, the company is building an infrastructure platform anchored by scarce power assets, where Bitcoin mining generates sturdy cash flow, AI infrastructure monetizes those assets over the long run and the Digital Asset Management arm optimizes capital across cycles.

The balance sheet remains a key part of the story. As of Dec. 31, 2025, CleanSpark held $458.1 million in cash, $1.0 billion in Bitcoin, and $1.5 billion in total current assets. Total assets reached $3.3 billion against $1.9 billion in liabilities, including $1.8 billion in long‑term debt. Working capital stood at $1.3 billion, with total stockholders' equity at $1.4 billion.

CLSK Shares Are Rising

CLSK Price Action: CleanSpark shares were up 3.59% at $14.71 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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