Applied Optoelectronics Stock Is Surging Monday: What's Driving The Action?

Applied Optoelectronics stock is among today’s top performers. What’s behind AAOI gains?

What’s Driving Applied Optoelectronics Stock Today?

The latest fundamental backdrop is a tug-of-war: Rosenblatt reiterated a Buy and raised its price target to $220.00 from $140.00, arguing the company's upbeat second-quarter outlook and longer-term AI-driven optical networking positioning matter more than a first-quarter shortfall.

The first quarter included revenue of $151.1 million (about 2.6% below estimates) and a non-GAAP EPS loss of 7 cents, while second-quarter guidance called for adjusted EPS between a loss of 3 cents and a gain of 3 cents on revenue of $180 million to $198 million.

Applied Optoelectronics also guided for a non-GAAP gross margin of 29% to 30% for the second quarter, a key swing factor for traders trying to handicap whether the post-earnings reset was enough to restart the trend.

AAOI Stock: Key Technical Levels To Watch

AAOI is in a powerful long-term uptrend: it's trading 16.8% above its 20-day SMA ($157.23), 46.5% above its 50-day SMA ($125.36), and 234.7% above its 200-day SMA ($54.85), with the 20-day above the 50-day and the 50-day above the 200-day following the golden cross in August 2025. The 12-month gain of 907.62% tells you this is still being treated like a leadership name, but it also means pullbacks can be sharp when expectations wobble.

For momentum, RSI is the cleaner read right now: at 51.40 it's neutral, which suggests the stock isn't "stretched" the way it was when RSI pushed into overbought territory in April. In plain English, RSI helps gauge whether buying or selling has gotten overheated, and a neutral reading often lines up with consolidation before the next directional push.

Key Resistance: $192.00 — a nearby round-number area just above price and close to the 52-week high zone ($191.87), where breakouts can fail on the first try

What Does Applied Optoelectronics Do?

Applied Optoelectronics is a provider of fiber-optic networking products across four end markets: internet data center, CATV, telecom and FTTH. It designs and manufactures optical communications products at different levels of integration, from components and subassemblies to full modules, depending on what customers need.

That matters right now because the bull case is tied to AI-driven optical networking demand, which can pull forward spending cycles for data-center connectivity. The company's manufacturing and R&D footprint across the U.S., Taiwan and China also puts execution (and guidance) front and center when the market is reacting to both near-term outlook and longer-term positioning.

AAOI Shares Surge Monday Afternoon

AAOI Stock Price Activity: Applied Optoelectronics shares were up 21.78% at $181.38 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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