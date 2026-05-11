Rocket Lab Stock Gains Bullish Backing: Analyst Sees A SpaceX Challenger

RKLB stock is on a tear. See the chart and price action here.

RKLB Q1 Results

The firm cited stronger-than-expected first-quarter results, rising backlog and progress on the company's larger Neutron rocket in a note titled "Beats, Raises, Neutron Tracking, Anduril Partnership, New Contracts, Wow…"

Rocket Lab delivered first-quarter revenue of $200.4 million, above consensus of roughly $190 million, with sales rising 63% year-over-year and 12% sequentially, and the analyst highlighted strength across both major businesses.

Space Systems revenue accelerated 57% year-over-year, helped by SDA Tracking Tranche 2 execution, while Launch Services revenue rose 79% year-over-year as the company completed eight Electron and HASTE launches in the quarter, up from seven in the prior quarter.

Needham also pointed to Rocket Lab's backlog, which climbed to $2.2 billion, up 106% year-over-year.

The firm noted that bookings included a new bulk contract for five Neutron launches through 2029, three Electron launches and a $30 million Anduril contract for HASTE hypersonic missions.

Neutron on Track

Perhaps the most important catalyst remains Neutron.

Needham said Rocket Lab's Neutron test launch remains on track for the fourth quarter of 2026, a milestone the firm sees as critical to the company's long-term margin and cash-flow story.

"RKLB is a disruptive and ground-breaking company in the fast-evolving space sector," Needham wrote, adding that the company's "deep vertical integration differentiates the company from most competitors and puts RKLB in a prime position to challenge market leader SpaceX."

The firm said a successful Neutron launch cadence could "radically improve both earnings and cash flow," with capital expenditures and R&D expected to decline after development ramps.

Needham also sees Rocket Lab benefiting as customers seek more launch capacity and pricing leverage beyond SpaceX.

Needham raised its 2026 revenue estimate to $905.8 million from $827.7 million and lifted its 2027 revenue estimate to $1.277 billion from $1.099 billion.

The Bear Case

Risks remain. Needham's bear case includes material Neutron delays, lost government contracts, competitive pricing pressure and potential future capital needs.

But for now, the analyst sees Rocket Lab executing across launches, Space Systems and strategic acquisitions.

Price Action

RKLB Price Action: Rocket Lab shares were up 13.13% at $119.32 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo courtesy of Rocket Lab Corp.