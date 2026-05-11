The Trade Desk Stock Is Sliding Monday: What's Driving The Move?

Trade Desk shares are sliding. Why is TTD stock dropping?

Weak Revenue Guidance Sparks Growth Concerns

The Trade Desk reported first-quarter adjusted EPS of 28 cents versus 32 cents expected, and it guided second-quarter revenue to more than $750.00 million versus $771.63 million expected. The setup also drew fresh caution after a price-target cut, reinforcing the market's focus on near-term growth visibility.

The Trade Desk also guided second-quarter adjusted EBITDA to approximately $260 million, keeping attention on whether profitability can hold up if revenue lands closer to the "at least $750 million" floor highlighted in second-quarter adjusted EBITDA expectations.

HSBC intensified the pressure early Monday, downgrading The Trade Desk to Reduce with a $20 price target. This move gives sellers a clear “line in the sand” to trade against in Monday’s session.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For TTD

From a trend perspective, the stock is still in a long-term downtrend, down 73.08% over the past 12 months and trading 46.8% below its 200-day SMA ($40.15). It's also trading 8.2% below the 20-day SMA ($23.26) and 10.1% below the 50-day SMA ($23.74), keeping rallies under moving-average pressure.

The moving-average structure stays bearish, with the 20-day SMA below the 50-day SMA and the 50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA—classic "sell-the-rip" conditions until price can reclaim key averages. On timing, the chart is still working off a swing high in March and a swing low in April, which keeps the current action framed as a retest of the lower end of that range.

RSI is the cleaner momentum read right now at 49.08, which is neutral and signals the stock isn't in a washed-out oversold state where bounces tend to come "for free." In plain terms, RSI helps gauge whether buying or selling has become stretched; here, it suggests price levels and trend structure matter more than mean-reversion hopes.

Key Resistance : $24.50 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall, aligning with the 50-day EMA ($24.50)

: $24.50 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall, aligning with the 50-day EMA ($24.50) Key Support: $21.00 — a nearby round-number area just above the current price where buyers may try to defend

How The Trade Desk Operates In Digital Advertising

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on devices like computers, smartphones and connected TVs. The firm's platform is referred to as a DSP in the digital ad industry, and it generates revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising, sometimes referred to as a "take rate."

That business model can produce strong operating leverage when ad budgets are expanding, but it can also make the stock sensitive to guidance when management flags macro headwinds. In this case, the market is reacting less to the quarter's revenue beat and more to the forward revenue outlook and what it implies about near-term ad-spend momentum.

Analysts Trim TTD Targets Amid Recent Downgrades

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $31.80. Recent analyst moves include:

HSBC : Downgraded to Reduce (Target $20.00) (May 11)

: Downgraded to Reduce (Target $20.00) (May 11) Benchmark : Buy (Lowers Target to $30.00) (May 8)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $30.00) (May 8) William Blair: Downgraded to Market Perform (May 8)

The Trade Desk Benzinga Edge Scorecard Breakdown

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for The Trade Desk, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: The Trade Desk’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-tilted profile that's currently being outweighed by very weak momentum and a low quality score. For longer-term bulls, the key is whether the stock can stabilize above support and start reclaiming moving averages before the next leg of growth expectations gets repriced.

TTD Stock Price Activity On Monday

TTD Stock Price Activity: Trade Desk shares were down 7.97% at $21.24 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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