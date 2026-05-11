Bridger Aerospace Shares Rise On New Wildfire Response Contracts

• Bridger Aerospace Group stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. Why are BAER shares rallying?

Forest Service Orders

The orders cover four CL-415EAF "Super Scooper" aircraft, and each carries a 160-day duration, marking the longest guaranteed flying period in Bridger Aerospace's history.

The contracts add 40 days per aircraft compared with last year's 120 guaranteed flying days.

One task order began immediately on May 8, while the second extends coverage into the fourth quarter of 2026, supporting the company's strategy of year-round deployment and recurring revenue generation.

Operational Readiness

Bridger Aerospace said the longer-duration contracts strengthen operational readiness as wildfire activity becomes more persistent.

"These task orders reinforce the industry’s adoption of the Super Scooper as one of the most advanced, mission-critical aerial firefighting assets in operation today," said CEO Sam Davis.

Bridger Aerospace Expands Firefighting Operations

Based in Belgrade, Montana, Bridger Aerospace provides aerial firefighting and wildfire management services to federal and state agencies, including the U.S. Forest Service, in the U.S. and internationally.

BAER Earnings Date, EPS and Revenue Estimates

Bridger Aerospace is slated to provide its next financial update on Aug. 6 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 6 cents (Up from a loss of 12 cents)

: Loss of 6 cents (Up from a loss of 12 cents) Revenue Estimate: $37.44 million (Up from $30.75 million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an consensus price target of $5. Recent analyst moves include:

Canaccord Genuity: Buy (Lowers target to $5 on March 9)

How BAER Ranks On Growth Versus The Market

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Growth: 67.04 — Indicates moderate growth potential relative to peers.

The Verdict: Bridger Aerospace's Benzinga Edge signal highlights a growth-focused profile with potential upside from recent firefighting contracts and market demand.

BAER Stock Price Activity: Bridger Aerospace Group shares were up 10.95% at $1.88 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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