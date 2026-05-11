Why Is Hims & Hers Health Stock Trading Higher On Monday?

The Nasdaq is up 0.04% while the S&P 500 has gained 0.14%.

• Hims & Hers Health stock is showing exceptional strength. What’s fueling HIMS momentum?

Earnings Expectations Hit The Tape

The company will report earnings after the closing bell today. Analysts project earnings per share of four cents. Revenue estimates sit at $586.01 million for the quarter. Investors are buying in anticipation of a potential beat.

Short Interest Fuels Volatility

Short interest fell from 71.36 million to 69.77 million shares. However, 37.85% of the float remains short.

Average daily volume currently sits at 23.19 million shares. At this pace, shorts need 3.01 days to cover positions.

HIMS Stock: Key Levels and Trends to Watch

From a trend perspective, Hims & Hers is trading above its key short- and medium-term moving averages — about 7.5% above the 20-day SMA of $27.19 and 26% above the 50-day SMA of $23.19.

The catch is the longer-term backdrop: the stock is still about 20.4% below the 200-day SMA of $36.71.

The moving-average structure is mixed: the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (bullish near-term), but the 50-day SMA remains below the 200-day SMA.

Key Resistance : $32

: $32 Key Support: $28

HIMS Stock Price Activity: Hims & Hers Health shares were up 4.95% at $29.71 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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