Plug Power Stock Jumps Ahead Of Q1 Earnings: What Investors Need To Know

Plug Power is also set to report its earnings after the bell Monday. Investors are looking for a narrowed EPS loss of 10 cents (an improvement from the 21 cent loss YoY) and a revenue climb to $140.31 million, up from $133.67 million in the same period last year.

Plug Power shares are powering higher. What’s behind PLUG gains?

What Else Is Driving Plug Power Stock Today?

Bloom's results provide a benchmark for Plug Power because Bloom posted overall revenue up 130% year over year and product revenue up 208%, setting a tougher near-term hurdle for hydrogen-linked names to clear. That sympathy setup can still lift PLUG on risk-on days, but it also increases scrutiny on Plug's own top-line momentum.

Plug Power Technical Levels To Watch

From a longer-term trend view, Plug is still trading above its major moving averages, with price about 14% above the 20-day SMA ($3.09) and more than 50% above the 200-day SMA ($2.31). The trend structure also remains constructive with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA, and the golden cross that began in September 2025 (50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA) still intact.

The main "watch item" is momentum: MACD is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which points to cooling upside pressure versus the prior upswing even if the trend stays up. In plain terms, MACD compares faster and slower trend signals—when it's below the signal line, rallies often have less follow-through unless buyers step back in with force.

Key Resistance : $4.50 — near a prior ceiling area where rallies have tended to stall

: $4.50 — near a prior ceiling area where rallies have tended to stall Key Support: $2.50 — a round-number zone that lines up closely with the 50-day area

What Is Plug Power’s Business Model?

Plug Power Inc is building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, from production, storage, and delivery to energy generation. The company plans to build and operate green hydrogen highways across North America and Europe.

This matters right now because the market is using peer results, like Bloom Energy's earnings and raised guidance, as a quick "health check" for the broader clean-energy complex. When that benchmark improves, it can lift sentiment for hydrogen-linked names like Plug, but it can also raise expectations for Plug's own execution and top-line traction.

Plug Power’s Mixed Sentiment: Analysts Lean Hold

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $3.08 (high: $7.00; low: $1.80) across 9 analysts. Recent analyst moves include:

Clear Street : Buy (Raises Target to $3.50) (April 29)

: Buy (Raises Target to $3.50) (April 29) Susquehanna : Neutral (Raises Target to $2.75) (April 9)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $2.75) (April 9) Jefferies: Hold (Lowers Target to $1.80) (March 9)

Plug Power Stock Surges Monday Morning

PLUG Stock Price Activity: Plug Power shares were up 11.22% at $3.47 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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