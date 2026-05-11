Why Applied Digital Stock Is Up Following Cloud Spin-Off

Applied Digital stock is surging to new heights today. What’s driving APLD stock higher?

What’s The Catalyst For APLD’s Recent Surge?

Applied Digital completed the separation of its cloud business by contributing it to EKSO Bionics to form ChronoScale Corporation, which began trading on Nasdaq as an accelerated compute platform for AI workloads. Applied Digital remains the dominant shareholder with an approximate 97% stake.

Applied Digital CEO Wes Cummins framed the split as a way to separate "predictable returns" in data center hosting from the "higher-growth" cloud compute layer, aiming to capitalize and scale each business more efficiently. That messaging matters for APLD because the market is increasingly pricing the company on AI infrastructure execution rather than legacy crypto-linked hosting cycles.

The restructuring follows a $300 million senior secured bridge facility led by Goldman Sachs to fund construction of a third AI data center at the Polaris Forge 1 campus in North Dakota. The 364-day loan carries interest of SOFR plus 275 basis points.

APLD Technical Analysis: Key Levels To Watch

APLD is still in a strong uptrend on longer-term measures, trading 30.7% above its 20-day SMA ($34.38) and 66.3% above its 200-day SMA ($27.02), which is the kind of extension that can keep momentum traders engaged but also raises the odds of sharper pullbacks. The 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA, and the 50-day SMA is above the 200-day SMA, keeping the trend structure bullish (including the golden cross that occurred in June 2025).

For momentum, MACD is the cleaner read right now: it's above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which points to upside pressure rebuilding versus the prior downswing. In plain terms, when MACD is above its signal line, it often means sellers are losing control and buyers are regaining traction.

Key Resistance : $38.50 — a nearby round-number/pivot area where rebounds can stall

: $38.50 — a nearby round-number/pivot area where rebounds can stall Key Support: $32.50 — a prior demand zone that also sits closer to the rising short-term trend (near the 20-day area)

What Does Applied Digital Do?

Applied Digital Corp is a designer, developer, and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure across North America, spanning digital infrastructure solutions and cloud services tied to High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence.

It operates through Data Center Hosting and HPC Hosting, with most revenue coming from the Data Center Hosting business that provides energized space to crypto mining customers.

APLD Stock Climbs Monday Morning

APLD Stock Price Activity: Applied Digital shares were up 12.07% at $46.22 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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