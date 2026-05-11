POET Technologies Stock Surges Monday: What's Driving The Action?

POET Technologies stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. Why is POET stock surging?

What’s Driving POET Technologies Stock Today?

POET's near-term revenue debate is also being shaped by a separate $5 million purchase order from another technology company that traders are treating as a potential backstop while the company works to replace the lost Marvell-linked business. The canceled Celestial AI production programs were first disclosed in April 2023, and POET has said there is no assurance it can restore the relationship.

Critical Levels To Watch For POET Stock

Even with the headline risk, POET's longer-term trend is still pointed up: the stock is up 164.57% over the past 12 months and is trading well above its major moving averages, including about 32.1% above the 20-day SMA ($8.88) and about 82.9% above the 200-day SMA ($6.41). That "stack" of rising averages—plus the golden cross in April (50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA)—keeps the bigger-picture trend constructive.

Momentum is the main swing factor right now, and MACD is the cleaner lens: MACD being above its signal line with a positive histogram suggests upside pressure is improving versus the prior downswing. In plain English, MACD vs. its signal line helps gauge whether buyers are gaining or losing control of the trend's pace.

From a levels standpoint, the April peak is still the obvious upside reference, while the nearest "trend health" area is where buyers have recently defended the short-term trend line via the 20-day average zone. The stock's distance above the 50-day SMA ($7.34) and 100-day SMA ($6.95) also shows how extended the move is, which can make pullbacks sharper if sentiment flips again.

Key Resistance : $15.50 — the 52-week high from April is the clearest overhead supply zone

: $15.50 — the 52-week high from April is the clearest overhead supply zone Key Support: $8.51 — the 20-day SMA area is the nearest widely watched trend support

How POET Technologies Makes Money

POET Technologies is a design and development company offering high-speed optical engines, light source products, and custom optical modules to the artificial intelligence systems market and hyperscale data centers. Its integration solutions are based on the POET Optical Interposer, a patented platform designed to integrate electronic and photonic devices into a single chip using wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

That business focus matters right now because the Marvell/Celestial AI purchase-order cancellation puts extra attention on customer concentration and how quickly POET can convert other programs into repeatable revenue. The company operates across the United States, Canada, Singapore and China, which can broaden its opportunity set but also adds execution complexity as it scales.

POET Technologies Earnings Preview For May 2026

The countdown is on: POET Technologies is set to report earnings on May 22 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 5 cents (Down from 8 cents YoY)

: Loss of 5 cents (Down from 8 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $0.35 million (Up from $0.17 million YoY)

POET Stock Price Movement Update

POET Stock Price Activity: POET Technologies shares were up 11.96% at $12.26 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock