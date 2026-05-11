What's Going On With SanDisk Stock Monday?

Profit-Taking Hits Record Highs
Short Interest and Burry’s Warning
Short interest recently increased from 8.06 million to 9.75 million shares. This represents 10.33% of the float.
The AI Memory Bottleneck
SanDisk reported third-quarter revenue of $5.95 billion, up 251% year-over-year.
Analysts like Amit Daryanani of Evercore ISI recently praised the company’s 80% gross margins. Tightness in NAND supply is expected to extend into 2028.
Sandisk Stock: Key Levels and Momentum Analysis
From a trend perspective, the stock remains firmly bullish: it’s trading 41.2% above its 20-day SMA ($1087.09) and 296.9% above its 200-day SMA ($386.82). The 20-day SMA is also above the 50-day SMA, and the 50-day SMA is above the 200-day SMA.
Momentum is the bigger near-term issue than trend, with RSI at 79.77.
- Key Resistance: $1564
- Key Support: $1087.09
SanDisk Price Action
SNDK Price Action: SanDisk shares were down 1.37% at $1540.96 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $1564.00, according to Benzinga Pro data.
Photo by Tada Images via Shutterstock
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.