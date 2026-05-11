What's Going On With SanDisk Stock Monday?

Profit-Taking Hits Record Highs

Short Interest and Burry’s Warning

Short interest recently increased from 8.06 million to 9.75 million shares. This represents 10.33% of the float.

The AI Memory Bottleneck

SanDisk reported third-quarter revenue of $5.95 billion, up 251% year-over-year.

Analysts like Amit Daryanani of Evercore ISI recently praised the company’s 80% gross margins. Tightness in NAND supply is expected to extend into 2028.

Sandisk Stock: Key Levels and Momentum Analysis

From a trend perspective, the stock remains firmly bullish: it’s trading 41.2% above its 20-day SMA ($1087.09) and 296.9% above its 200-day SMA ($386.82). The 20-day SMA is also above the 50-day SMA, and the 50-day SMA is above the 200-day SMA.

Momentum is the bigger near-term issue than trend, with RSI at 79.77.

Key Resistance : $1564

: $1564 Key Support: $1087.09

SanDisk Price Action

SNDK Price Action: SanDisk shares were down 1.37% at $1540.96 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $1564.00, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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