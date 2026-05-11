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SanDisk SD memory cards resembling an uptrend line. SanDisk (SNDK) stock has experienced an extraordinary surge, driven by intense demand for NAND flash memory in AI system
May 11, 2026 10:09 AM 2 min read

What's Going On With SanDisk Stock Monday?

Profit-Taking Hits Record Highs

Short Interest and Burry’s Warning

Short interest recently increased from 8.06 million to 9.75 million shares. This represents 10.33% of the float.

The AI Memory Bottleneck

SanDisk reported third-quarter revenue of $5.95 billion, up 251% year-over-year.

Analysts like Amit Daryanani of Evercore ISI recently praised the company’s 80% gross margins. Tightness in NAND supply is expected to extend into 2028.

Sandisk Stock: Key Levels and Momentum Analysis

From a trend perspective, the stock remains firmly bullish: it’s trading 41.2% above its 20-day SMA ($1087.09) and 296.9% above its 200-day SMA ($386.82). The 20-day SMA is also above the 50-day SMA, and the 50-day SMA is above the 200-day SMA.

Momentum is the bigger near-term issue than trend, with RSI at 79.77.

  • Key Resistance: $1564
  • Key Support: $1087.09

SanDisk Price Action

SNDK Price Action: SanDisk shares were down 1.37% at $1540.96 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $1564.00, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Tada Images via Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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