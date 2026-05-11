Is AST SpaceMobile A Buy? Stock Climbs As Major Shareholder Sale Ends

AST SpaceMobile stock is holding steady today. What’s next for ASTS stock?

What Is Driving AST SpaceMobile Stock Today?

Rakuten Mobile said it completed a pre-planned sale of roughly 4.5 million ASTS shares between April 27 and May 5 at prices ranging from $65.32 to $76.30, which traders are treating as a near-term overhang being worked through. After the sales, Rakuten still holds about a 5.3% stake (roughly 15.5 million shares) and reported total proceeds of about $392.3 million.

Proxy disclosures are also keeping the tape sensitive to execution risk after a "satellites in orbit" goal due by the end of February 2026 was marked "Not Achieved," which zeroed out that portion of CEO Abel Avellan's payout. The same scorecard showed a connectivity-standards goal paid out at 75%, while a revenue goal paid 95% after $70.9 million came in just under a $75 million target.

ASTS Critical Levels To Watch

From a trend perspective, ASTS is in a "repair" phase: it's trading 8.8% below its 50-day SMA ($84.92) and 12.4% below its 100-day SMA ($88.43), which can act like overhead supply during rebounds. The stock is 4.5% above its 200-day SMA ($74.07), so holding that longer-term line matters if bulls want to keep the bigger uptrend intact.

RSI at 47.56 is the cleaner momentum read here, suggesting the stock is back in a neutral zone rather than stretched to an extreme—often a setup where price action around key levels matters more than "overbought/oversold" signals. The 20-day SMA is below the 50-day SMA (a bearish crossover), but the golden cross (50-day above 200-day) that formed in June 2025 is still a longer-term constructive marker.

Key Resistance : $84.00 — a round-number area that also sits near the 50-day SMA, where rebounds can stall

: $84.00 — a round-number area that also sits near the 50-day SMA, where rebounds can stall Key Support: $73.50 — near the 200-day EMA ($73.55), a level that can attract dip-buyers if the pullback resumes

How AST SpaceMobile Operates In Satellite Broadband

AST SpaceMobile Inc is designing, developing and manufacturing its BlueBird (BB) satellites and has begun launching a space-based cellular broadband network using a constellation of low Earth orbit satellites. The key idea is to connect directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices—so coverage can extend beyond terrestrial towers.

That business model makes the stock especially sensitive to timeline and execution milestones (like "satellites in orbit" targets) and to any perceived supply/demand imbalance in the shares. In this case, the market is reacting to the idea that a known seller has completed a chunk of planned selling, even as investors keep weighing delivery risk.

ASTS Stock Price Activity On Monday

ASTS Price Action: AST SpaceMobile shares were up 7.04% at $80.33 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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