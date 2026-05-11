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May 11, 2026 10:03 AM 1 min read

Circle Shares Rise After Q1 EPS Beat, Strong USDC Growth

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCL) shares are edging higher Monday after the company reported first-quarter earnings.

Q1 Highlights

Circle reported earnings per share of 21 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 19 cents. In addition, it posted revenue of $694.13 million, missing the consensus estimate of $722.38 million.

USDC in circulation reached $77.0 billion at quarter-end, up 28% year-over-year. USDC onchain transaction volume totaled $21.5 trillion during the quarter, representing 263% year-over-year growth. 

Circle said reserve income increased 17% year-over-year to $653 million, primarily driven by a 39% increase in average USDC in circulation. Other revenue rose to $42 million from $21 million in the prior-year quarter. 

The company also reported that meaningful wallets holding more than $10 USDC increased 47% year-over-year to 7.2 million. 

"Circle’s first quarter reflected strong execution against a much bigger opportunity: the rapid convergence of AI platforms and economic operating systems into a new internet stack," said CEO Jeremy Allaire

Circle Shares Edge Higher

CRCL Price Action: Circle Internet Group shares were up 1.69% at $115.59 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro. Over the past month, Circle has gained about 34.4% versus 8.9% rise in the S&P 500 and is up roughly 44% year-to-date compared to the index’s 7.6% gain.

Image via Shutterstock

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