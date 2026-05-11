Hantavirus Scare Sparks Vaccine Stock Rally: Moderna, Novavax Climb

MRNA stock is climbing. See the chart and price action here.

The latest wrinkle: two Americans connected to the ship are now being treated as potential cases after being transported in aircraft biocontainment units during a U.S. repatriation effort.

U.S. health officials said one passenger had symptoms while another tested PCR positive for the virus, though the PCR-positive passenger was reportedly asymptomatic and will undergo follow-up testing.

The Americans were among 17 U.S. citizens repatriated to Nebraska for evaluation and monitoring after the outbreak aboard the Hondius. The ship's outbreak has included six confirmed cases, two suspected cases and three deaths.

MRNA, NVAX Rally

Moderna has drawn the most direct investor attention from the hantavirus headlines. The company is reportedly conducting early-stage research into vaccines targeting hantaviruses in collaboration with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases and Korea University College of Medicine's Vaccine Innovation Center.

The research began before the cruise ship outbreak, but the timing has given investors a fresh reason to revisit Moderna's mRNA platform beyond COVID-19.

The story plays into a familiar market setup: when a rare virus becomes a headline risk, companies with perceived vaccine optionality often catch a bid.

Still, the move may be more sentiment-driven than fundamental.

Moderna's hantavirus work remains at an early stage, and analysts have cautioned that the commercial opportunity could be limited given the rarity of outbreaks and the long development timeline for any potential vaccine.

"We see no meaningful revenue opportunity," Evercore analysts wrote last week, noting hantavirus is a "structurally small market," per Brew Markets.

The rally suggests investors are treating the hantavirus scare as a fresh catalyst for vaccine platform stocks, even as health officials continue to frame the broader public risk as low and analysts downplay the catalyst as well.

Price Action

NVAX Price Action: Novavax stock was up 4.75% at $10.59 during premarket trading Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Over the past month, NVAX has gained about 31.1% versus a 8.9% rise in the S&P 500 and is up roughly 57% year-to-date compared to the index’s 7.6% gain.

MRNA Price Action: Moderna stock was up 6.52% at $57.89 during premarket trading Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Over the past month, MRNA has gained about 13.5% versus a 8.9% rise in the S&P 500 and is up roughly 94% year-to-date compared to the index’s 7.6% gain.

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