IREN Shares Slide On Proposed $2 Billion Convertible Notes Offering

IREN stock is among today’s weakest performers. What’s behind IREN decline?

What Investors Need To Know About IREN's $2B Offering

IREN intends to use a portion of the proceeds to fund capped call transactions, which are designed to reduce potential equity dilution for existing shareholders upon any future conversion of the notes. The remaining funds are earmarked for general corporate purposes and working capital.

This capital raise follows a period of significant momentum for the firm. Last week, IREN secured a landmark five-year, $3.4 billion AI infrastructure cloud services contract with Nvidia.

Despite the company’s recent third-quarter FY26 results highlighting an aggressive expansion toward 1.2GW of AI cloud capacity by 2027, the immediate prospect of new debt and potential share issuance has prompted a cautious reaction from the market today. IREN says the company maintains the flexibility to settle note conversions via cash, ordinary shares, or a combination of both.

IREN Shares Slide Monday Morning

IREN Price Action: Iren shares were down 9.11% at $55.63 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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