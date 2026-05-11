U.S. stock futures were slightly lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 0.1% on Monday.

Shares of Dole PLC (NYSE:DOLE) fell sharply in pre-market trading following downbeat first-quarter earnings.

Dole posted adjusted EPS of 33 cents, missing market estimates of 34 cents. The company's quarterly sales came in at $2.342 billion versus estimates of $2.226 billion.

Dole shares dipped 5.9% to $14.00 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

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