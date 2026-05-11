Why Is Rackspace Technology Stock Gaining Monday?

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) shares are extending a massive rally this Monday.

The momentum follows Friday session where the stock surged 54% hitting a new 52-week high. Investors are reacting to a strategic pivot toward artificial intelligence and stronger-than-expected quarterly sales.

Rackspace Revenue Topples Street Estimates

Rackspace reported first-quarter sales of $678.100 million, representing a 2% year-over-year increase. This figure topped the Street estimate of $660.83 million. Growth was fueled by public cloud revenue, which climbed 7% to $443 million. Conversely, private cloud revenue fell 6% to $235 million.

Strategic AMD AI Partnership

Profitability and Margin Shifts

Adjusted operating profit jumped 20% to $31 million. However, the company reported an adjusted loss of six cents per share. This missed the analyst consensus of a four-cent loss. Gross margins also contracted to 17.6% from 19.1% in the prior year.

Rackspace 2026 Fiscal Outlook

Management reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 sales guidance of $2.6 billion to $2.7 billion. This outlook aligns with the Street estimate of $2.64 billion.

RXT Price Action: Rackspace Technology shares were up 3.46% at $5.68 during premarket trading on Monday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $6.00, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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