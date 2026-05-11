What's Going On With IREN Stock Monday?

IREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:IREN) shares face selling pressure this Monday.

The move follows a volatile period where a massive partnership-driven rally met the reality of a disappointing earnings report. While the stock surged 7.65% on Friday, the momentum stalled as traders digested a significant top-line miss on Thursday.

Nasdaq futures are down 0.15% while S&P 500 futures have shed 0.13%.

Revenue Miss Shadows Growth Strategy

The company reported quarterly revenue of $144.8 million. This figure missed the analyst consensus estimate of $223.393 million by 35.18%. Revenue fell 21.6% year-over-year.

NVIDIA Strategic Partnership Details

The deal aims to deploy up to 5 gigawatts of NVIDIA DSX-aligned AI infrastructure. NVIDIA received a five-year right to purchase up to 30 million IREN shares at $70 per share.

This represents a potential $2.1 billion investment. Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, stated, “IREN brings the scale and infrastructure expertise to help accelerate the buildout of next-generation AI infrastructure globally.”

Analysts Maintain Bullish Long-Term Outlook

Analysts at Bernstein remain optimistic, recently setting a $100 price forecast for IREN. They cited the NVIDIA deal as a catalyst for critical AI infrastructure credibility.

IREN Price Action: Iren shares were down 2.14% at $59.89 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by T. Schneider via Shutterstock