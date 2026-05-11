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Mobile phone with logo of Australian Bitcoin mining company Iris Energy Ltd. (IREN) in front of website.
May 11, 2026 7:01 AM 2 min read

What's Going On With IREN Stock Monday?

IREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:IREN) shares face selling pressure this Monday.

The move follows a volatile period where a massive partnership-driven rally met the reality of a disappointing earnings report. While the stock surged 7.65% on Friday, the momentum stalled as traders digested a significant top-line miss on Thursday.

Nasdaq futures are down 0.15% while S&P 500 futures have shed 0.13%.

Revenue Miss Shadows Growth Strategy

The company reported quarterly revenue of $144.8 million. This figure missed the analyst consensus estimate of $223.393 million by 35.18%. Revenue fell 21.6% year-over-year.

NVIDIA Strategic Partnership Details

The deal aims to deploy up to 5 gigawatts of NVIDIA DSX-aligned AI infrastructure. NVIDIA received a five-year right to purchase up to 30 million IREN shares at $70 per share.

This represents a potential $2.1 billion investment. Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, stated, “IREN brings the scale and infrastructure expertise to help accelerate the buildout of next-generation AI infrastructure globally.”

Analysts Maintain Bullish Long-Term Outlook

Analysts at Bernstein remain optimistic, recently setting a $100 price forecast for IREN. They cited the NVIDIA deal as a catalyst for critical AI infrastructure credibility.

IREN Price Action: Iren shares were down 2.14% at $59.89 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by T. Schneider via Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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