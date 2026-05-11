Why Is Digi Power X Stock Soaring Monday?

The company on Friday increased the size of its ATM equity program by $100 million, allowing for the potential sale of subordinate voting shares worth up to $175 million.

Digi Power X said it plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including funding operations and expanding its artificial intelligence and high-performance computing, or HPC, infrastructure network.

AI Data Center Deal Could Unlock Billions

The initial 10-year agreement carries an estimated value of about $1.1 billion, with potential total contract value reaching $2.5 billion, including renewal options.

The company expects revenue generation to begin in late 2026, with full project ramp-up following completion of the facility. Digi Power X also said the customer retains an expansion option that could add another $1.4 billion in contract value.

Betting Big On AI Infrastructure Growth

Digi Power X develops and operates data center infrastructure focused on sustainable energy, enterprise colocation, and AI/GPU computing services.

The company's aggressive push into AI infrastructure comes as demand for advanced computing capacity continues to surge globally.

The expanded ATM program signals management's intention to accelerate capacity expansion and strengthen its position in the fast-growing AI data center market.

Digi Power X Technical Analysis: Momentum Remains Strong

DGXX has delivered explosive gains over the past year, with shares up more than 351% over the last 12 months.

The stock continues to trade well above key moving averages, reflecting strong bullish momentum. DGXX is currently trading roughly 107% above its 20-day simple moving average, 163% above its 50-day SMA, and more than 150% above its 100-day and 200-day averages.

Momentum indicators, however, suggest the rally may be overheated in the near term. The Relative Strength Index, or RSI, stands at 86.66, placing the stock deep in overbought territory and signaling the possibility of a pullback or consolidation phase.

At the same time, the moving average convergence divergence, or MACD, indicator remains bullish, with the MACD line holding above the signal line.

Digi Power X Earnings Preview And Analyst Outlook

Digi Power X is expected to report quarterly earnings on May 22, 2026.

Wall Street analysts expect the company to post a loss of 7 cents per share on revenue of $13.6 million, compared with revenue of $9.3 million a year ago.

The stock currently carries a Buy consensus rating with an average analyst price forecast of $5. Recent analyst actions include:

HC Wainwright & Co. : Buy (Raises forecast to $5.00) (Nov. 17, 2025)

: Buy (Raises forecast to $5.00) (Nov. 17, 2025) Alliance Global Partners : Initiated with Buy (forecast $3.50) (Sept. 2, 2025)

: Initiated with Buy (forecast $3.50) (Sept. 2, 2025) HC Wainwright & Co.: Buy (Maintains forecast to $2.50) (Aug. 20, 2025)

DGXX Price Action: Digi Power X shares were up 15.38% at $7.65 during premarket trading on Monday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock