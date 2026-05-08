Lyft Stock Flat After Q1 Revenue Beat, EPS Miss: Full Breakdown

Lyft stock is showing downward pressure. What’s the outlook for LYFT shares?

Lyft’s Mixed Q1 Results: Revenue Beats While EPS Lags Analyst Estimates

After Thursday's close, Lyft reported first-quarter EPS of 4 cents versus a 6 cents consensus estimate, while revenue came in at $1.65 billion versus $1.63 billion expected. Management also pointed to Gross Bookings of $4.9 billion (up 19%) and Active Riders of 28.3 million (up 17%), alongside CEO David Risher's comments on continued U.S. share gains and a Flexdrive AV operation in Nashville.

“Our customer-obsessed comeback continues,” said Risher, noting that Lyft met all financial goals and expanded U.S. market share. With double-digit growth in riders and bookings, CFO Erin Brewer highlighted a strong foundation and $1 billion in trailing twelve-month cash flow, setting the stage for accelerated growth in the second-quarter.

Critical Levels To Watch For LYFT Stock

At $14.20, Lyft is trading 1.3% below its 20-day SMA ($14.25) but 2.4% above its 50-day SMA ($13.73), which fits a short-term stabilization attempt after the March swing low and the April rebound. The bigger-picture trend is still a headwind, with the stock trading 10.1% below its 100-day SMA ($15.64) and 19.2% below its 200-day SMA ($17.41), and the February death cross (50-day below 200-day) still in place.

Momentum is best read through RSI, which sits at 51.78—neutral and consistent with a stock that's trying to base rather than break out. In plain terms, RSI helps gauge whether buying or selling has become "stretched," and this reading suggests neither side has clear control right now.

Key Resistance : $14.00 — a nearby round-number/pivot area that can cap rebounds, especially with the 20-day SMA sitting just above current price

: $14.00 — a nearby round-number/pivot area that can cap rebounds, especially with the 20-day SMA sitting just above current price Key Support: $13.00 — a nearby round-number level that lines up with where buyers have tended to step in as the stock holds above the 52-week low zone ($12.30)

Is LYFT A Buy, Sell Or Hold? Wall Street Weighs In

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $18.17. Recent analyst moves include:

JP Morgan : Neutral (Raises Target to $18.00) (May 8)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $18.00) (May 8) Truist Securities : Hold (Raises Target to $16.00) (May 8)

: Hold (Raises Target to $16.00) (May 8) RBC Capital: Outperform (Lowers Target to $18.00) (May 8)

LYFT Stock Price Movement Today

LYFT Stock Price Activity: Lyft shares were flat at $14.09 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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