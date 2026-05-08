What's Going On With BigBear.ai Shares Friday?

BigBear.ai Holdings stock is showing downward bias. Where are BBAI shares going?

BBAI Revenue And EPS Beat Expectations

BigBear.ai earlier this week reported first-quarter revenue of $34.44 million and a loss of 4 cents per share, topping expectations for $33.60 million in revenue and a loss of 8 cents per share. Management also affirmed full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $135 million to $165 million, while noting revenue was down 1% year-over-year due to lower volume on Army programs.

The company said backlog rose 14% quarter-over-quarter, driven mainly by a sole-source prime classified award, and gross margin improved to 34% from 21.3% a year earlier. BigBear.ai ended the quarter with about $100.70 million in cash and cash equivalents.

BigBear.ai also pointed to "close to $75 million" of significant wins in the first-quarter, reinforcing management's focus on national security and trade-and-travel end markets as it tries to offset choppier defense program volume. That mix helps explain why the stock can trade heavy even on an EPS/revenue beat when investors want cleaner visibility into quarterly revenue cadence.

BBAI Stock: Key Levels To Watch

From a trend perspective, BBAI is trying to stabilize: it's trading 6.8% above its 20-day SMA ($3.86) and 8.9% above its 50-day SMA ($3.79), which supports the idea of a short-term base forming. The bigger hurdle is overhead supply, with shares still trading 9.9% below the 100-day SMA ($4.58) and 24.9% below the 200-day SMA ($5.49), keeping the longer-term trend pressured.

Momentum is improving on the MACD: it's above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which typically means downside pressure is easing versus the prior downswing. In plain English, MACD compares two moving averages, and being above the signal line suggests buyers are gaining traction even if the longer-term trend hasn't fully flipped.

The moving-average structure is mixed, which is why rallies may still be choppy: the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (bullish near-term), but the 50-day SMA remains below the 200-day SMA after the death cross in February. Key turning points to keep in mind are the swing low in March and the swing high in May, which frame the current range traders are working.

Key Resistance : $4.50 — a nearby round-number area that can act as a pivot where rebounds stall

: $4.50 — a nearby round-number area that can act as a pivot where rebounds stall Key Support: $3.50 — a nearby round-number level that can attract dip-buyers if the pullback deepens

BBAI Stock Trades Flat Friday Afternoon

BBAI Stock Price Activity: BigBear.ai Holdings shares were down 1.44% at $4.10 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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