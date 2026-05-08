MP Materials Stock Edges Lower Despite Q1 Revenue And EPS Beat

MP Materials stock is under selling pressure. Why is MP stock trading lower?

What Drove MP Materials’ Q1 Earnings Beat?

After Thursday's close, MP posted first-quarter revenue of $90.65 million versus a $76.47 million estimate and adjusted EPS of 3 cents versus expectations for breakeven. Management tied the upside to higher NdPr oxide and metal sales, continued separated-products ramp, and stronger market pricing, while ending the quarter with $1.74 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments.

MP also flagged operating momentum behind the beat, producing 917 metric tons of NdPr oxide (up 63% YoY) and 12,983 metric tons of rare earth concentrate (up 6% YoY), while NdPr sales jumped 117% YoY. CEO James Litinsky said heavy rare earth separation commissioning activities are set to begin "imminently" at Mountain Pass.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For MP Stock

MP is still in a constructive longer-term posture after a 183.52% run over the past 12 months, and it's trading above all the key moving averages that many trend-followers watch. The stock is about 6.1% above its 20-day SMA ($63.70) and about 7% above its 200-day SMA ($63.14), which typically keeps dip-buyers interested as long as those levels hold.

Momentum is best framed through MACD right now: MACD is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which points to improving upside pressure versus the prior downswing. That said, the "death cross" from March (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) is still a longer-term caution flag that can make rallies more two-sided until the longer trend fully repairs.

Key Resistance : $69.50 — a nearby pivot area where rebounds can stall, especially after a sharp post-earnings move

: $69.50 — a nearby pivot area where rebounds can stall, especially after a sharp post-earnings move Key Support: $60.00 — a round-number zone that sits near the stock's intermediate trend area and can act as a line in the sand for dip-buyers

What Is MP Materials’ Business Model?

MP Materials Corp is the producer of rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere, and it owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility, the only rare earth mining and processing site of scale in North America. It also has a longer runway project: developing a rare earth metal, alloy and magnet manufacturing facility in Fort Worth, Texas.

That backdrop matters because the quarter's upside was driven by NdPr oxide and metal volumes and pricing, exactly the products tied to the company's push into more separated and value-added output. Operationally, MP reports through two segments (Materials and Magnetics), so investors tend to watch whether results show progress moving from concentrate production toward higher-margin downstream products.

MP Stock Price Activity Update

MP Stock Price Activity: MP Materials shares were down 2.88% at $67.14 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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