What's Going On With Agilon Health Stock Friday?

The Nasdaq is up 1.75% while the S&P 500 has gained 0.72%.

Wells Fargo Boosts Price Forecast

Despite the Friday dip, analysts remain optimistic about the company’s trajectory. Wells Fargo maintained an Overweight rating on Agilon Health. Wells Fargo raised the price forecast from $37.5 to $72.

This update followed the company’s upbeat 2026 guidance.

Profit Taking After Record Gains

The stock’s decline on Friday represents a natural correction. Retail traders are likely locking in gains from that surge. The rally was fueled by first-quarter earnings of $1.80 per share. This beat the $1.31 consensus estimate.

Operational Initiatives Drive Sentiment

The analyst focus remains on the company’s Total Care Model. Executive Chairman Ronald Williams noted the company is seeing early returns from investments in data and technology. Sales reached $1.42 billion, surpassing Wall Street’s $1.38 billion forecast.

Agilon Health Raises Outlook

Agilon raised its fiscal 2026 sales guidance to a range of $5.68 billion to $5.81 billion. This sits well above the $5.45 billion consensus. While membership decreased to 536,000, medical margins improved to $149 million.

Agilon Health Price Action

AGL Stock Price Activity: Agilon Health shares were down 11.52% at $53.67 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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